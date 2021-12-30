Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Umicore (UMICY)

Umicore (OTCMKTS: UMICY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Umicore was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2021 – Umicore was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2021 – Umicore was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2021 – Umicore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Umicore was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/12/2021 – Umicore was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

UMICY opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Umicore SA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

