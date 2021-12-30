Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2021 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($18.28) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,336.50 ($17.97). 1,479,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,776. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,431.28. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

