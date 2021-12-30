Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $163.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

