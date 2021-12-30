Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.09. The company had a trading volume of 293,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

