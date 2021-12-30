Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34.

