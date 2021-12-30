Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.67

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 228,199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $389,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

