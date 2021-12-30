Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $113.15 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

