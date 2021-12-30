Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

