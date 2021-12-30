Intrust Bank NA Sells 338 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.9% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 153,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

