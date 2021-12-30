Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

