Intrust Bank NA Buys 517 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

JVAL opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

