International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 836,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 611,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

