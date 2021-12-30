International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20,300.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of IFF opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

