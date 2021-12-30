Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report sales of $3.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

