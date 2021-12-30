Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Insulet reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.21. 4,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,826. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.44 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

