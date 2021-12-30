Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 363.65 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.97). 6,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 66,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.97).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The stock has a market cap of £374.27 million and a PE ratio of -94.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.66.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

