Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.