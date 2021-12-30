Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells 77,823 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76.
- On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,205.12.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,078,925.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46.
- On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28.
SMPL traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 217,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.05.
SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
