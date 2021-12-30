Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells 77,823 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,205.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28.

SMPL traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 217,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.