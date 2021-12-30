Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $20,048.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $20,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44.

RELL stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

