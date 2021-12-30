Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $22,408.96 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $22,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

