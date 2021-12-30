Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells $22,408.96 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $22,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period.
PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
