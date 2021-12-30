Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Duston Williams sold 22,240 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $675,873.60.

On Thursday, October 7th, Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

