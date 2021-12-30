Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 3,496 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $146,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $126,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 92,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 95.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

