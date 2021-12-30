Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 9,620 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $78.29 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

