Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 15,196 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMARA by 3,828.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.