Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 919,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 106,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

