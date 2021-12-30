Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70.

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.87 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -220.07 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

