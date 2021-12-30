InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 72,829 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

