Ingredion (INGR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) recently:

12/29/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company's nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. "

12/28/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/16/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Ingredion is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

11/3/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 326,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

