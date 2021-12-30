Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

