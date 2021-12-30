Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

