Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $474.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

