Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $441,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

