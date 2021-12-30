Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 204,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

