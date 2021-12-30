Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 829 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 829 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,990,000 after purchasing an additional 131,917 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $227.92 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

