Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,473 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

