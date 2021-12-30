Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47.

