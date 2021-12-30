Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

