Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 7,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.