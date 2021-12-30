Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Down 5%

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 88,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 346,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

IMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

