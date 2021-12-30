Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.47) on Thursday. Impax Environmental Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 418.50 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 549.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

