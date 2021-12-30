Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.47) on Thursday. Impax Environmental Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 418.50 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 549.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About Impax Environmental Markets
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.