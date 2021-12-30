IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 17,501 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.