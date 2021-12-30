Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $44,137.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,589,125 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.