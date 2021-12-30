Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 33,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,773,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 53.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ideanomics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 20.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

