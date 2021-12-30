Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463,655.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and approximately $463,655.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $8.11 or 0.00017141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.26 or 0.07807327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,330.78 or 1.00054422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,985,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

