Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($1.12). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

HGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

