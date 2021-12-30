HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,339 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

