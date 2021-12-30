Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,345,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.