home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.14) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

ETR:H24 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €11.77 ($13.38). 162,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $341.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.02 and a 200-day moving average of €14.36. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

