home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.14) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) target price on home24 in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

ETR:H24 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €11.77 ($13.38). 162,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $341.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.02 and a 200-day moving average of €14.36. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

