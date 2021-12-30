Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Decreased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

