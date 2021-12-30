Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Argus

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by Argus from $162.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.33.
HLT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,576. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
