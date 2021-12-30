Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Argus

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by Argus from $162.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.33.

HLT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,576. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

